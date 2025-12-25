Chance for SA20 to define the South African summer this year?

SA20 league commissioner and former captain Graeme Smith credit the national team and the players for the international success. He also reiterates the goal of SA20 to build a larger pool of players who get a chance at the global level. "I think our role at SA20 from the beginning, we have always said that we want to put 50-60 players on the global map every year, expose them to the best possible cricket in front of big crowds, big production, and start to really help develop the player pool around the national teams," Smith said during a virtual interaction on JioStar Press Room ahead of SA20 Season 4 few days before the tournament began. "I think over the last couple of years, we have certainly seen a lot of players develop their game, go from talented youngsters to great international cricketers. I think along that journey, hopefully we'll start to see that squad depth and the amount of players that can play for South Africa really develop," he added.

One of things he has reiterated over the years is that SA20 aims to be the best league after IPL. "We have really worked hard to make sure that our window in now, December, but in general, January, February, that we dominate that window and we own it. I think we've done very well in terms of building to the levels that we are. I think seeing fans come back to the game in South Africa, big crowd is always a highlight for us. The main thing is to make sure we give the players and the teams the best platform to perform. We want to see South African cricket strong into the future.

"In terms of metrics and viewership and global viewership, I think we have been able to achieve really incredible numbers over the last few years. The stats have spoken to us being the biggest league outside India. And for us, it's about making sure year-on-year we grow. Commercially, we've gone from strength to strength. The other great thing is that when I travel around the world for cricket, just chatting to people that turn on the TV, people in the game, they love seeing South Africa through the television, the vibrancy, the competitive cricket, and people having a great time through our summer. I think those are the things that we want to make sure that shine through again," he said.