Still grieving loss of his brother, Raza seizes moment in SA20

CENTURION: In the last week, Sikandar Raza has had a ball, quite literally, on the cricket field. As the first cricketer from Zimbabwe to take part in the SA20 league, Raza has taken seven wickets (3/27 and 4/13) for Paarl Royals in just two games, making the stage his own.

For a veteran of franchise leagues all over the world, Raza dominating the shortest format comes as no surprise. However, he has done so in the last week while still battling the grief of his 13-year-old brother’s untimely death. Raza’s brother, Muhammad Mahdi, passed away on December 29 in Harare due to health-related complications. The senior Zimbabwe all-rounder, having finished his commitments with Sharjah Warriorz in the ILT20 on December 26 and was gearing up for his first SA20 match when his brother passed away.

He was still grieving; he knew it was a personal loss that would stay with him for the rest of his life. But Raza knew what he had to do. To get back on the cricket field and do what he does best — win matches for his team. “I think that part of my life will always be difficult,” Raza said in a select media interaction after the Royals beat MI Cape Town in Newlands on Sunday. “But I did say to my team as well, if I wasn't mentally, physically and emotionally ready, I wouldn't be here. ‘The fact that I think that I can add value, I've decided to join you, and I will take nothing away from you. I'll give as much as I can to the team, the energy, the experience, whatever you ask me to do, I'll do it’. So yeah, it's nice to be here,” he added. And in the first two games, he has already shown the value he brings to the table.