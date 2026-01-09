Don't be driven by emotion, think about future: Tamim Iqbal on Bangladesh's T20WC stance

DHAKA: Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has urged the country's Cricket Board to avoid being driven by "public emotion" while deciding the national team's participation in next month's T20 World Cup in India as any such call would have an "impact 10 years down the line".

Bangladesh have expressed reluctance to tour India for the event starting February 7 and want their matches to be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka, citing security concerns.

This was after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on instructions of the BCCI for unspecified reasons amid attacks on Hindus here.

"The situation is a bit critical at the moment, and making a sudden comment right now is difficult. But one thing you must keep in mind is that many issues can often be resolved through dialogue if everyone comes together," Tamim was quoted as saying by 'Cricbuzz'.

"You have to consider where Bangladesh stands in world cricket and what the future of Bangladesh cricket could be and then make decisions accordingly," he said.

Bangladesh sports ministry advisor Asif Nazrul has taken a hard-line position on the change of venue, citing national pride and continuing a rising anti-India sentiment in the government corridors.