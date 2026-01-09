IND vs NZ: New-look Black Caps head into the unknown

CHENNAI: India's home cricketing season may have been devoid of Tests but it has been filled with bilateral white-ball cricket as a precursor to the upcoming T20 World Cup next month. After South Africa played a full white-ball series (three ODIs and five T20s) late last month, it's now the turn of the Black Caps who will also have a similar itinerary. Before they kick-start their five-match T20 series, there's a small matter of three ODIs, beginning with the first one in Vadodara on Sunday.
From an Indian perspective, it's a last chance to look at both Virat Kohli as well as Rohit Sharma in the national jersey for the foreseeable future. Shubman Gill returns as captain of the team but there are now more questions than ever before as he has been dropped from the T20 set-up. A point to prove, perhaps? Suffice to say there's sufficient subplot to keep the viewers interested.
There's subplots aplenty among the visitors too but for different reasons. With the Kiwis opting to rest several of their big-hitters because of the T20I series and the subsequent World Cup, their outfit wears a much-changed look. For starters, regular captain Mitchell Santner is sitting this one out. As are the likes of Rachin Ravindra and Jacob Duffy.
That has obviously meant a call up for Jayden Lennox and Kristian Clarke, uncapped at the international level. The likes of Adithya Ashok, a legspinner with roots in Vellore in Tamil Nadu, will look to enhance his reputation. Ashok, who was on a Zoom call with journalists, spoke about what this tour means for him. "I am very excited to play in India," he said. "It's an amazing opportunity. You always hear from players who have been here before about the atmosphere and the love for the game, so I'm really looking forward to it."
The three-match capped Ashok, 23, is considered as a long-term replacement for Ish Sodhi, who will be featuring in the five-match T20 set-up. "I am very excited to potentially represent my country and also represent the people who have helped me along my journey."
If Ashok's story also contains a Rajinikanth tattoo in reference to Padayappa, a blockbuster movie from the late 90s, Michael Rae could be in with a genuine chance of making his international debut in this format. The two-Test old Rae has made it this far on the back of the sheer weight of wickets in domestic cricket (over 200 wickets in first-class to go with 66 in List A). Already 30, Rae, whose white head-band is a delightful throwback to fast bowlers from a bygone era, he will look to make up for lost time after making his debut for New Zealand only last month.
The athleticism of Glenn Phillips and the spin-hitting prowess of Daryl Mitchell will be familiar to Indian fans but some of the other batters may lead to a couple of quizzical looks. One of them is Nick Kelly, 32. Outside of three ODIs against Pakistan, where he aggregated 49 runs, he has never played for New Zealand. He could open the batting with Devon Conway in India, a position he has featured in previously for the national team.
Elsewhere, the promising Clarke is an interesting addition because he has something that Indian batters have historically struggled against — a high release point. He isn't sure of getting a game (expect Zak Foulkes and Kyle Jamieson to be the primary pacers).
One player who does have an abundance of experience of playing against India is Michael Bracewell, the captain for the ODI leg.
"We've got a couple of young faces coming in," he had said during an event a few days ago. "One player who has done well and hasn't toured here with the New Zealand side is Foulkes. He's burst onto the international scene and done really well at the top, opening the bowling for us, swinging the ball late, and had a great series against England at home. He's one I'm certainly looking forward to seeing bowl in these conditions."
His battle upfront with both Sharma and Kohli could be tasty.
ODI fixtures: January 11 at Vadodara, January 14 at Rajkot, January 18 at Indore.