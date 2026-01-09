IND vs NZ: New-look Black Caps head into the unknown

CHENNAI: India's home cricketing season may have been devoid of Tests but it has been filled with bilateral white-ball cricket as a precursor to the upcoming T20 World Cup next month. After South Africa played a full white-ball series (three ODIs and five T20s) late last month, it's now the turn of the Black Caps who will also have a similar itinerary. Before they kick-start their five-match T20 series, there's a small matter of three ODIs, beginning with the first one in Vadodara on Sunday.

From an Indian perspective, it's a last chance to look at both Virat Kohli as well as Rohit Sharma in the national jersey for the foreseeable future. Shubman Gill returns as captain of the team but there are now more questions than ever before as he has been dropped from the T20 set-up. A point to prove, perhaps? Suffice to say there's sufficient subplot to keep the viewers interested.

There's subplots aplenty among the visitors too but for different reasons. With the Kiwis opting to rest several of their big-hitters because of the T20I series and the subsequent World Cup, their outfit wears a much-changed look. For starters, regular captain Mitchell Santner is sitting this one out. As are the likes of Rachin Ravindra and Jacob Duffy.