India vs New Zealand ODIs: Gill to lead; Shreyas, Siraj back

CHENNAI: Days after two of India’s one-day stars and former captains — Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma — scored hundreds during Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, the two have been named in a 15-member squad for the three-match series against New Zealand.

Though Sharma and Kohli had had some prolific one-day matches – the only format they play currently – they returned to the domestic set-up that the BCCI has made a mandatory practice for all cricketers. As expected, Shubman Gill, who was nursing a neck injury during the South Africa ODI series, is back as captain. If the two senior players and the captain were automatic choices, Mohammed Siraj, who was dropped for the last ODI series, is making a welcome return and will bolster the pace attack. He will join Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana in the team.

Former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra saw merit in Siraj's inclusion and welcomed his inclusion. He said that this will also lend some pace to the team. “Pace-heavy squad keeping in mind the dew,” he said. “And it’s good to see that Siraj is back. His prolonged exclusion wasn’t making sense.”