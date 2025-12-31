2026: Sports-heavy year and aspirations

One medal every event at Asiad for shooters

Shooting has been on an upwards curve and would be the sport to watch out for this year as well. Going by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) High Performance Manager Ronak Pandit, at least one medal in every event India participates would be the goal. In fact, shooting was one sport where the country excelled. Ronak says that it is a reflection of the process that has been in place for a while. For 2026, the bar has been set a bit higher and he hopes by the end of the year at least four shooters qualify for the Olympics.

"We have been doing quite well in Asian Games and going by our form in the last year, I would be hoping that India win medals in every event they participate,” he tells this daily. He says that the trial process for the Asian Games will start from January and will continue till May. “This is an extremely important year because the Asian Games and the quota competition and World Championships both are in this year (end of the year). But it is very important that in the beginning you have to maintain your form so that you actually qualify to be in the team. First half of the year, you have to be in form to make it to the Asian Games. And second half of the year, you have to actually perform and deliver medals and Olympic quotas.”

Ronak believes with last year's work, everyone is quite prepared technically. “It's all about trusting whatever you've learnt and stick to a plan and planning is going to be extremely crucial this year,” he says. As for his aspiration, he says, “I would like nothing less than a medal in every event in the Asian Games. In most of the Olympic events, we should win two medals in one event, like in the World Cup final and the World Championships also.”