Finish Line 2025: The year of bidding for Indian sport

Interestingly, even when it withdrew from hosting the Games, Victoria spent more than $500 million. “The decisions to bid for, plan and then withdraw from the Games have cost Victoria over $589 million with no discernible benefit. This waste of taxpayer money on an event that will not happen is significant,” says the Victoria report. There were no takers for the CWG 2026 and finally Glasgow agreed to host a truncated Games focusing on fewer sports. The budget estimate is around £114-£150.

For the Olympics, the costs are even more intimidating. “Oxford Olympic Story 2024: Are Cost and Cost Overrun at the Games Coming Down?” study puts Rio on top as the most expensive Games. “The most expensive Summer Games to date were Rio 2016 at $23.6 billion (Rs 2.12 lakh crore) and London 2012 at $16.8 billion (Rs 1.5 lakh crore). Brazil went into an economic spasm and is still recovering. Athens too was a similar story. Though the official Games Report puts the cost of Tokyo at $13.7 billion (Rs 1.2 lakh crore), reports suggest it excluded the city from Tokyo's budget. Perhaps, only Los Angeles in 1984 seemed to be a success story when it was the lone bidder. That led to multiple nations bidding for the Games. Paris figures of $8.7 billion (Rs 78,130 crore) are conservative after IOC adopted their own sustainability measures. That includes encouraging the use of existing venues than creation and even if built has to integrate with the society. The Paris Games was the first step towards it. Yet, the study says even that is higher than the mean cost for the Summer Games of $8.04 billion.

Despite knowing the implications of hosting Games, nations bid. Most of the host cities were from developed countries. There are multiple reasons but one that seems primary is the nation's ambition to show its might on the global stage.