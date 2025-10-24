Focus should be on development of sports, not just hosting Commonwealth Games

CHENNAI: India is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The Commonwealth Sports Executive Board has recommended the name of Amdavad, popularly known as Ahmedabad, as the sole host for the 2030 Games to the general body for approval, which seems to be only a formality. There is some kind of positive anticipation and euphoria among the people. But unlike the previous occasion when India had hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the celebration seems to be muted.

There is a reason for that. Hosting Commonwealth Games no longer is a novelty nor is it a show of strength. Over a period of time, because of the lop-sided competitions in most events, the meaning of competition too had eroded. What seems to be the tipping point at the moment is that no country wants to host it. The last two editions — 2022 and the 2026 — are the two apt examples when nations after bidding declined to host because of rising costs that will have a bearing on the economy of the state or the country. Even a developed country like Australia declined to host when Victoria withdrew its candidature because of high costs. Last year when the Commonwealth Sport came knocking at India’s doors they were reluctant to host the 2026 Games. What changed in about six months’ time no one knows. The Indian Olympic Association and the Gujarat Government might have a bigger plan in mind — the hosting of 2036 Olympic Games. What seems interesting is that the decision to host the 2036 Olympics will be decided way before the hosting of the Commonwealth Games in Amdavad.

Though it is years after 2010, that India would be hosting the Games, the challenged would remain the same. Ahmedabad would need to find more hotels for accommodation. For an India vs Pakistan World Cup match in Ahmedabad hospital beds were allegedly converted into hotels. Though Naranpura has been built, there are other venues that need to be constructed. India are planning to conduct all disciplines that have been dropped from Birmingham and Glasgow (2026) Games.