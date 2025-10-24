Focus should be on development of sports, not just hosting Commonwealth Games

CHENNAI: India is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The Commonwealth Sports Executive Board has recommended the name of Amdavad, popularly known as Ahmedabad, as the sole host for the 2030 Games to the general body for approval, which seems to be only a formality. There is some kind of positive anticipation and euphoria among the people. But unlike the previous occasion when India had hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the celebration seems to be muted.
There is a reason for that. Hosting Commonwealth Games no longer is a novelty nor is it a show of strength. Over a period of time, because of the lop-sided competitions in most events, the meaning of competition too had eroded. What seems to be the tipping point at the moment is that no country wants to host it. The last two editions — 2022 and the 2026 — are the two apt examples when nations after bidding declined to host because of rising costs that will have a bearing on the economy of the state or the country. Even a developed country like Australia declined to host when Victoria withdrew its candidature because of high costs. Last year when the Commonwealth Sport came knocking at India’s doors they were reluctant to host the 2026 Games. What changed in about six months’ time no one knows. The Indian Olympic Association and the Gujarat Government might have a bigger plan in mind — the hosting of 2036 Olympic Games. What seems interesting is that the decision to host the 2036 Olympics will be decided way before the hosting of the Commonwealth Games in Amdavad.
Though it is years after 2010, that India would be hosting the Games, the challenged would remain the same. Ahmedabad would need to find more hotels for accommodation. For an India vs Pakistan World Cup match in Ahmedabad hospital beds were allegedly converted into hotels. Though Naranpura has been built, there are other venues that need to be constructed. India are planning to conduct all disciplines that have been dropped from Birmingham and Glasgow (2026) Games.
Past not perfect
Just to jog people’s memory, 2010 was one of the worst phases in Indian sports administration. The biggest talking points days before the Commonwealth Games were not where India will finish or how many medals India will win, but the focus was elsewhere, at something much more unsavoury and grim. Toilet rolls allegedly purchased at a cost of high-end pair of jeans, pathetic condition of the Games Village and incomplete venues. Swiss Timing, the official time keeper, scoring and result management firm in 2010 was embroiled in another alleged corruption mess, a foot overbridge collapse next to the iconic JN Stadium were some of the incidents that made international headlines.
In fact, even when the Games were about to begin another sinister story started to break. Organisers had to ‘appoint’ dog-catchers who descended on the Village to remove errant, bed-hopping strays. If that was not enough some of the foreign delegates, perhaps not trusting India’s ability to clean up, scrubbed up and down their athletes’ accommodation themselves.
A bunch of tiles in the false ceiling of the weightlifting arena, again next to the JN stadium, collapsed. Close on the heels, two internal balloons intended to provide stability to the huge Aerostat balloon, Rs 50 crore 80m by 40m, 12m helium showpiece placed at the stadium, were made unstable by the wind and malfunctioned. Once the Games began, it was all about sport. But once over, it was all about mismanagement, corruption charges and everything negative. Hopefully this will be avoided this time.
Anyways, the last two editions of the Games had been minimalistic. And there is no reason for India to change this. It will be prudent to focus on improving our sporting acumen than investing on infrastructure that would lie unused.
Organising committee next
The challenge would be setting up of the organising committee as well. The Indian Olympic Association, which came together to give its nod to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games at the last moment, is still a fractured house. It is not too long ago when majority of the executive committee members revolted against its president PT Usha for appointing Raghuram Iyer as the Chief Executive Officer. Though the EC members met to clear his appointment in September, the lack of trust among members still prevails.
The CEO, with all his power, would be integral in bringing everyone together. He will also be pivotal in formulating plan that would offset the expenditure which will be incurred during the Games and will run into thousand of crores. The formation of an organizing committee with Gujarat government, IOA and sports ministry officials in it will not be easy.
Sporting power
The focus should be on sport. The 2010 CWG led to a big leap at the London Olympics. Sports ministry has already started various schemes including its flagship programme for elite sportspersons — Target Olympic Podium Scheme. But as of now it has not yielded desired results. The number of the medals at the Paris Olympics were six without a gold. This was as big a haul as London in 2012. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics held in 2021, India managed to win seven medals that included one gold. India have been stagnant since then and two of the sports — badminton and boxing — that yielded India medals earlier drew blank.
It is more than a year since the Paris Games, and going by various results at the international arena, India have not improved at all. Perhaps it’s time to push the reset button. The schemes need a massive overhaul. It is time to invest on new players. Otherwise, by LA 2028 the medals tally will only slide. If India do not manage to win medals in double figures by 2032 Olympics then there is no point hosting the Olympics or even the Commonwealth Games. The whole meaning will be lost.
India at Olympics after 2010 CWG
2012 London: Two silver and four bronze
2016 Rio: One silver and one bronze
2020 Tokyo: One gold, two silver and four bronze
2024 Paris: One silver and five bronze
17 Sports and 21 disciplines at the 2010 Commonwealth Games