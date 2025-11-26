CWG 2030: Amdavad to host sustainable Games, October likely window

CHENNAI: Sustainable Games. Not overshooting the budget. Traditional touch. Including an indigenous game or two. Venues ready and existing infrastructure. These are some of the subjects that outlined a short press briefing after India was officially announced as the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The 2030 Games would also endeavour to leave a lasting legacy as pointed out by Commonwealth Games Association, India, president PT Usha. “The 2030 Games will not only celebrate a hundred years of the Commonwealth Movement but also lay the foundation for the next century. It will bring together Athletes, communities, and cultures from across the Commonwealth in a spirit of friendship and progress,” she said in a statement.

Though the dates of the Games are yet to be finalised, because of extreme weather in Gujarat during summer, the mega-event could be pushed towards the end of the year with October seen as a favourable time.