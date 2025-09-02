It is India vs Nigeria for CWG 2030 hosting rights

CHENNAI: As expected, two countries have submitted the bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The Commonwealth Sports (CS) has announced in a statement on Tuesday that India and Nigeria are the only two nations who have submitted the bid before the deadline of August 31.

The 2030 will also be the centenary celebration of the Games and if India wins the bid, it will be after 20 years the country would be hosting the Games. In 2010, India hosted the Games in New Delhi and this time the venue has shifted to Amdavad (Ahmedabad) in Gujarat. Though, according to the CS, there had been wide-ranging and diverse expressions of interests but in the end there were only two bidders.

Nigeria has been trying to garner support from the African communities to back the bid as the continent has never before hosted Commonwealth Games. The only time Africa came close to hosting it was when Durban (CWG 2022) was in line to host but was denied due to lack of government commitment and financial constraints. The SA government had said that they lacked the financial capability to host the event as well.