Really hope we appreciate Rabada more: Former SA pacer Donald

CAPE TOWN: Former South African pacer Allan Donald feels the cricketing fraternity must enjoy watching KG Rabada more while they can, especially at a time when franchise leagues are dominating the calendar.

Rabada, one of the top all-format bowlers in the world, has already carved a place for himself in the list of fast bowling legends from the Rainbow Nation. The 30-year-old has already joined the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins in terms of leaving behind a legacy.

At a time when the landscape of the sport is changing exponentially with T20 leagues around the globe, Donald feels that being an all-format bowler going forward will be a challenge. He took the example of Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf playing franchise leagues and not Test cricket. ”Are we going to see that a lot more? Players need to look after not only their mental health, but also physical. And that's probably why a guy like Rauf has decided 'enough's enough. I'm going to need to look after my body'. So it's sad in a way. I think we'll see it (more). We must enjoy KG Rabada while we still can. We really do. We saw Nqobani Mokoena here and he's the next in line. But I think probably we will see a little bit more of that (T20 cricket),” Donald said on the sidelines of the SA20 game between Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals.