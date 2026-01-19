We need to get better at converting starts and improve our catching: Shubman Gill

INDORE: India's first-ever bilateral ODI series defeat at home against New Zealand was not just a statistical jolt but a moment of uncomfortable clarity, and skipper Shubman Gill did not hide behind the margin of defeat or missing personnel.

Speaking after the loss in the series-deciding game here on Sunday, the India captain instead laid bare a pattern that, in his words, "made the difference between the two teams".

"For me, it wasn't that we didn't bat well. It was that we didn't bat long enough. When batsmen are getting starts and they're not able to convert those starts, especially in high-scoring matches, it becomes very difficult. At least two batters need to go on and play that long innings," said Gill after the 41-run defeat at Holkar Stadium.

"That was the difference between them and us."

The inability to turn promising starts into match-defining scores haunted India throughout the series, including in Indore where Virat Kohli's century briefly threatened to swing the momentum back.

Gill repeatedly returned to the contrast with New Zealand's approach.

"Whenever their batsmen got set, they scored long. That's the difference. Even in the first two matches, I got set, but I wasn't able to convert it into 100, 120 or 130, and that's something we need to get better at as a batting unit."

The conversation then inevitably turned to Ravindra Jadeja, whose returns with both bat and ball have dipped over the last two to three years.

Gill was quick to contextualise the all-rounder's struggles rather than isolate them.