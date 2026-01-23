India vs New Zealand: Rich harvest for marauding Kishan in Raipur

CHENNAI: During the first 20 overs of the second T20I in Raipur, India were shown the harsh realities of their bowling attack if a few players suffer an off night. Sure, there was no Jasprit Bumrah but they depend a lot on Arshdeep Singh's ability to move the new ball and the all phase capacity of Varun Chakravarthy the spinner. With less than three weeks to go for the T20 World Cup, the visiting batters drilled a few holes in those best laid plans on a very placid surface.

But nights like these are essentially auditions for the bash coming up. And Ishan Kishan owned the stage in imperious fashion. Continue in the same fashion over the reminder of the series and it's won't be a surprise if he rubber-stamps his place in the side irrespective of Tilak Varma's injury healing in time. If Varma is fit, the management may well ask Kishan to open, give him the gloves and ask Sanju Samson to carry the drinks.

Is it right to make such a big judgment call a few weeks before a major event? Yep. The southpaw earned a recall to the national side on the back of a victorious Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Jharkhand in December. He did two things for his state-side. If his on the field leadership skills were exemplary, what set the tone was his audacious, hedonistic strokeplay, a joie-de-vivre whenever he came to the middle. It was that same joie-de-vivre that had first put him in the spotlight. That particular house had come crashing down in 2023 after he had requested for a break from all cricket. Following that, he didn't appear for his stateside post a BCCI diktat. He was removed from the BCCI's central contract list. A veritable star had been extinguished.