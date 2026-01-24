Ishan's fiery comeback puts Sanju under pressure as India look to seal series vs NZ

GUWAHATI: Ishan Kishan's sensational comeback will reignite debate over who should be Abhishek Sharma's preferred opening partner with Sanju Samson's increasing struggles as the hosts look to seal the five-match T20 series in the third game here on Sunday.

With just two weeks and three matches against New Zealand in the ongoing series left before the start of their T20 World Cup title defence, India's combination looks largely settled.

The batting and bowling units appear sorted and only a few spots remain under scrutiny and one such slot currently belongs to Samson.

Kishan's superb 76 off 32 balls, however, intensified the spotlight on Sanju. Reinstated as opener alongside Abhishek Sharma at the expense of Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill, Samson has been failing to make the most of his chances and he has got quite a lot of games.

Gill, despite his technical solidity, struggled to make an impact in T20Is and was sidelined in a bold call to accommodate Sanju, who had scored three centuries in five matches late last year.

But back in his preferred slot, the Kerala man has not delivered, and time is running out with hardly any turnaround time before the T20 World Cup as the series would be a make-or-break for him.

His vulnerability against express pace has once again resurfaced. During the England series earlier this year, he fell cheaply five times to fast bowlers, including three dismissals in a row to Jofra Archer. Against New Zealand, he managed only 10 and 6, dismissed by Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry respectively.

Former India opener and noted coach WV Raman summed it up on social media after his Raipur dismissal.

"Samson will be inconsistent as long as he doesn't adjust the speed of his bat on the downswing in relation to the pace of the ball. In simple terms one can't drive a car at the same speed all the time, everywhere," Raman posted on X.