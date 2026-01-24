Nepal skipper eyes new summit with 'nothing to lose' at T20 World Cup

COLOMBO: Nepal captain Rohit Paudel says his side have "nothing to lose" in next month's T20 World Cup as they target more famous upsets and a place in the tournament's Super Eight second phase.

The Himalayan nation stunned the two-time T20 World Cup winners West Indies last year for their first series win over a Test-playing side in the shortest format.

It gave them huge belief ahead of the 20-team event starting February 7 in India and Sri Lanka that they can repeat the feat and take down one of the cricketing powers.

Nepal will face the West Indies again in Group C alongside another two-time champion, England, and debutants Italy.

Bangladesh, who were refusing to play in India, were also drawn in the group, but they have been replaced by Scotland.

Paudel and his team are currently in Colombo, practising ahead of their opener against England on February 8 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

"As a team, we have everything to gain from here," Paudel, who at 23 is the youngest captain at the event, told AFP.

"Nothing to lose, and we can play freely. We will try to showcase our skills in front of the world."