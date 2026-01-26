There's real thought behind his batting approach: Chapman on Abhishek six-hitting prowess

GUWAHATI: New Zealand batter Mark Chapman feels Abhishek Sharma's stunning six-hitting prowess is not mere mindless aggression but a product of sharp game awareness and planning, saying the visitors will look to pick up a few cues from the dynamic Indian opener ahead of next month's T20 World Cup.

The world No.1 T20I batter continued his blazing form with a 20-ball 68 not out, including a 14-ball fifty with five sixes, as India chased down a 154-run target in just 10 overs to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Throughout the series, the Kiwis have found themselves at the receiving end of Abhishek's relentless assault.

In the opener, he had smashed eight sixes in a 35-ball 84 as India piled up 238/7 before sealing a comfortable win.

"To be honest, their batting has been dynamic and explosive," Chapman said in the post-match media interaction.

"I haven't seen much of him play in person. But his six-hitting ability is second to none. Just the way he goes about it, he seems like he's really putting some thought into his batting.