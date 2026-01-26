WPL 2026: Could this be the year of Gujarat Giants?

CHENNAI: The last 48 hours have been remarkable for franchise teams that don orange jerseys. On Sunday afternoon, Perth Scorchers cruised past Sydney Sixers to win their sixth Big Bash League title. A few hours later, about half a world away, Tristan Stubbs led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to their third SA20 trophy after an enthralling contest against Pretoria Capitals.

There is another orange team, camped in Vadodara, hoping to replicate the same in the next ten days — Gujarat Giants. Their all-rounder and former White Ferns captain Sophie Devine hopes so as well. "I certainly hope so," Devine says with a beaming smile. "It's obviously a great colour orange. Obviously I spent a fair bit of time playing in the Orange kit, but yeah, I certainly hope so. I think the Perth Scorchers men did a fantastic job. Obviously the women made it to the final as well and hopefully the Gujarat Giants can be there as well," added Devine, who led Perth Scorchers to WBBL final before they lost to Hobart Hurricanes.

Giants, meanwhile, kick-started the campaign with two wins before losing momentum. They ended up on the wrong side of the result thrice in a row before an all-round show from Devine got them back on winning track against UP Warriorz. It took some adjustments to understand the low and slow surface in Vadodara after the high-scoring games in DY Patil, but Giants are now very much in the play-off race.

Devine felt that in Vadodara, batters had to give some time to settle before accelerating. "Everyone has to be able to adjust and adapt to the different conditions. Obviously, they have been pretty different from what we experienced in Navi Mumbai. It is about how we can make those adjustments as quickly as possible and what we think is going to be effective on these types of wickets. I think we've seen across the games here in Baroda that you have to give yourself a little bit more time with the bat and it's not probably going to be quite as high scoring as some of the totals we saw at DY Patil Stadium," Devine explained, before adding, "It's certainly a lot nicer as a bowler in Baroda. The option to bowl obviously a few more variations and stay on the stumps, I think, that's been a key message throughout this whole tournament, regardless of the venue, is to keep the stumps in play."