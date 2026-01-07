Shreyanka ready to roar for RCB again

DURBAN: The last time Shreyanka Patil took the field for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, she won them their first Women’s Premier League title, taking 4/12 in the final against Delhi Capitals. That, however, was on March 17, 2024. Almost two years have elapsed since and Patil, in this time, has gone through a roller-coaster in her life.

The youngster’s career was on the rise in the months that followed as she played the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. But things spiralled shortly after. Patil spent 14 months in a whirlwind, suffering one injury after another, spending almost a year in rehab and missing an entire season of WPL and the ODI World Cup at home.

Through all this, one of the things that kept her going was to get back on the field for RCB and win them the WPL trophy again. She made a comeback for Barbados Royals in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League in September 2025 and helped them win the title, starred for her state team in the domestic set-up, and now Patil is back where she belongs — with RCB — as she gears up to take on Mumbai Indians in the opening game on Friday.