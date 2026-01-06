Knock vs Australia gave me different kind of self belief: DC captain Jemimah

Captaincy is not a new thing to Rodrigues. A batting prodigy from Mumbai, she has led her state and West Zone teams innumerable number of times through age-group and senior cricket. However, her century against Australia in the semifinal at Navi Mumbai has given her a new sense of self belief and calmness. She says so as much. “It gave me a lot of boost and it gave me a different kind of a belief just to come out of there. Because I think it was just that moment where you faced everything and when you thought it was over, things just fell into place. So I think that just gave me a different kind of belief and a different kind of calmness also, especially when things don't go well, that things change. You just got to keep doing your part. So I think my mindset has also changed a bit from that moment,” Rodrigues reflected.

A live wire on the field, she has always been guarding the boundary ropes till now but as captain Rodrigues will have to remain calm and up close in the inner circle. “I'll stop running around,” she jokes before explaining how she has learnt to maintain the calmness even under pressure from Lanning. She has picked up different traits from Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana but is keen to find her own path as a leader.

Something she has done successfully in domestic cricket, leading from the front and being proactive with the bat. While she has lit up the stage for Mumbai or even India, Rodrigues has only three fifties in 27 matches of WPL. She feels her batting approach will be about making the best of situations while remaining proactive. “I will still be positive. I will still take the game on and I feel if the ball is there in my zone to be hit, I will hit it and yeah, I'll still take the team forward because that is what you know playing T20 cricket is all about. It's being willing to take those risks and backing yourself to do that because when you do that, sometimes you just end up playing the best innings you've ever played. So, I think it's important to have that mindset because being proactive, always being willing to dominate, that mindset has always helped me make better decisions,” explained Rodrigues.