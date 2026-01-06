SA20: Vintage touch in Sunrisers' win

CENTURION (SA): Quinton de Kock had just smashed an unbeaten 79 from 41 balls, helping Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Pretoria Capitals by ten wickets in front of his domestic home ground at Centurion. A 177-run stand with Jonny Bairstow, where the two free-flowing batters secured a bonus point for Sunrisers — including the Englishman smashing 34 runs in an over off Keshav Maharaj (five sixes and a four) — and De Kock was at the centre of it all.

He finished the Player of the Match engagements, then came the interactions with SA20 and the franchise for which he plays. By the time he came along to address the select media interaction along the boundary ropes of the Super Sport Park, the 33-year-old may have run out of words to say. At least it seemed so as De Kock tried to explain the dynamic between him and Bairstow in the middle. “Really, all he just asked me, if it's swinging or not, so then... You be you, and me be me, type thing, and we just bat. So, there's literally nothing to it,” he said.

As the interaction went on, questions inevitably turned towards him coming out of retirement and preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. De Kock said that he did not work on anything specific, but just a mindset change to get ready for the international stage.