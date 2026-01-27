Focus on struggling Samson ahead of fourth T20I against New Zealand

VISAKHAPATNAM: It was a little past 5 PM on a warm Tuesday evening in Visakhapatnam. India bowling coach Morne Morkel had just finished his media duties. Out on the field at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, Shreyas Iyer had already hit the nets. Then came Sanju Samson, padded up, walking alongside batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

Samson went near the nets where Iyer was batting and was seen having a detailed discussion with head coach Gautam Gambhir. After a few minutes, they walked over to the other side of the pitch, where Samson took guard under the watchful eyes of Gambhir, who would stand near the stumps for the entirety of his batting stint. With good reason.

Coming into the fourth T20I against New Zealand, the focus has been on Samson’s string of low scores in the series — 10, 6, 0 it reads. After being picked ahead Shubman Gill, captain in two of the three formats, for this series as well as the T20 World Cup, there was bound to be some pressure on him. But it's fair to say he has not yet lit up the series . And what has added pressure is that the Ishan Kishan, coming into the team because of the injury to Tilak Verma, has grabbed his opportunity with both hands, especially a violent 23-ball 76 in Raipur in the second game.

Samson, meanwhile, chipped Kyle Jamieson to short midwicket in the first match. He, then, went too early into a shot, trying to loft Matt Henry and ended up mistiming it to mid-on. In the third match, he was undone by a beautiful outswinger from Henry. The ball pitched on leg-stump, squared him up before hitting the top of off. Such was his struggle against high-quality pacers that former coach and commentator WV Raman took to social media to say this: “Samson will be inconsistent as long as he doesn't adjust the speed of his bat on the downswing in relation to the pace of the ball. In simple terms, one can't drive a car at the same speed all the time, everywhere.”