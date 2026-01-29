Upskilled all-rounder Dube a key cog in India's wheel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Shivam Dube made a comeback to the Indian team almost three years ago, he had a specific USP. Middle-overs spin basher. That was his role in Chennai Super Kings, where he played a crucial role in them winning the 2023 IPL title.

Cut to now, Dube is no longer just a spin-hitting merchant. The Mumbaikar has a lot more to offer, as he has shown in the last 12 months or so. That wasn't the case before.

More than anything else, the thing that he has gotten better at is the game awareness and ability to apply himself under pressure in different match situations. On Wednesday, it was visible when New Zealand took a gamble and bowled spinners to Dube. He not only registered the third fastest T20I fifty by an Indian but also took India as close as he could single-handedly before an unfortunate run out.