Last chance for India to experiment before big T20 World Cup

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A little while after the final wicket fell on Wednesday, when India suffered a 50-run defeat against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam, one question in everyone’s mind was whether the hosts made a mistake by not playing an extra batter. The margin of defeat would have warranted closer scrutiny and could have raised concerns too.

But Wednesday can be seen as a aberration and can be excused as a failed experiment. Since India have already won the series, the result of the match was not of much consequence. Playing the said XI was to try out a few things, put some pressure on the team in different situations and see how they react. Before the big T20 World Cup test India can afford to take a few risks to iron out the flaws.

Going a batter short was one such scenario. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav admitted as much after the game. “We wanted to play five bowlers today and challenge ourselves. We wanted to see what happens if you're chasing 180 or 200 and if we are 2-3 wickets down early. We also wanted to play the guys who are going to the World Cup. We might get the chance in the next game. We might chase again,” said Yadav.