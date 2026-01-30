De Kock hundred in his 100th T20 leads South Africa to series win over West Indies

CENTURION: Quinton de Kock celebrated his 100th Twenty20 international with a century as he powered South Africa to a seven-wicket victory over the West Indies on Thursday.

De Kock hit a career-best 115 off 49 balls with a borrowed bat from Dewald Brevis. Ryan Rickelton finished the rout with a career-best 77 not out off 36.

The left-handers battered the West Indies for 162 runs in 11.5 overs. Together, they had South Africa flying at 12 runs per over.

"Special to watch," South Africa captain Aiden Markram said. "Quinny put on a great show for the crowd. Ricks flies under the radar but to get us home back to back is a good effort from him."

The West Indies made a hefty 221-4 but South Africa cruised to 225-3 with 15 balls to spare.

The target didn't faze the Proteas. They chased down 258 against the West Indies on the same ground in 2023, led by de Kock's 100, his only previous T20 century.

After losing five straight bilateral T20 series, South Africa gave coach Shukri Conrad his first T20 series win as they clinched it 2-0 with a match to spare. That third match is on Saturday, then both teams head to the T20 World Cup starting next week in India and Sri Lanka.