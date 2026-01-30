Umpire Nitin Menon to officiate in his fourth T20 World Cup, Anantha Padmanabhan to make his debut

DUBAI: Elite Panel umpire Nitin Menon will officiate in his fourth T20 World Cup, while fellow Indian Anantha Padmanabhan will make his debut in the ICC event beginning in India and Sri Lanka from February 7.

Menon, the only Indian in the ICC Elite Panel, had earlier officiated in the 2021, 2022 and 2024 editions of the T20 World Cup.

The third Indian in the list for match officials announced on Friday is J Madanagopal who would be taking part in his second T20 showpiece.

On the opening day of the competition, Menon and Sam Nogajski will be in the middle for the Group C clash between Scotland and the West Indies.

The Indore-based Menon was part of the on-field team for the first semi-final at the 2024 World Cup, between Afghanistan and South Africa, while Nogajski's four group matches last time out included India's clash with the United States of America.

Menon is currently busy with the ongoing T20 series between India and New Zealand and on Saturday would be on on-field duty for his 150th international game across formats, making him the first Indian to do so.

For the game between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Sri Lanka on February 7, Kumar Dharmasena and Wayne Knights will be the on-field umpires.

Dharmasena, an off-spinner who was a member of the Sri Lankan team that won the ODI World Cup in 1996, has overseen 37 matches at the T20 World Cup including the finals of 2016 and 2022, putting him fourth on the all-time list.