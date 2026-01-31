Ishan Kishan has given a strong statement: Skipper Suryakumar Yadav



On Ishan keeping in fifth game

We had decided before the series started that three games would be kept by Sanju Samson and two games would be kept by Ishan. Ishan, unfortunately, missed the last game because of niggle, but he was always going to keep wickets today.





On Ishan’s century in Thiruvananthapuram

We always knew what Ishan Kishan brings to the table. We have seen how he played in domestic cricket just before this series. We always wanted him to bat the same way, not change his identity. There, he was opening, here he batted at number 3. But we wanted him to be a game changer and whenever he took the field with the bat, the way he batted in all the games. He has given a strong statement. And I really enjoyed batting with him and also with Abhishek Sharma since game one. Both of them completely take the opposition out of it. And the pressure is very less on the middle order and the finishers to come.



On Tilak and Washington’s fitness

Tilak has been shaping well. I heard he is playing two games in Mumbai on (February) 2nd and 4th. I think two games are enough. He started batting, bowling, fielding and everything. So hopefully we should have him soon. Washy has almost started his bowling and batting. He is also looking good. Hopefully, we get him back soon.