Ishan Kishan has given a strong statement: Skipper Suryakumar Yadav

T’PURAM: Skipper Suryakumar Yadav was a happy man after the 4-1 win against New Zealand here in Thiruvananthapuram. The Indian captain, who had been woefully out of form through 2025, was back amongst runs as he finished as the leading run-scorer in the series (242 runs). He was pleased with Ishan Kishan (215 runs) — who smashed a 43-ball 103 on Saturday — and Abhishek Sharma’s (182 runs) performance but also clarified that the former keeping wickets ahead of out-of-form Sanju Samson was already in the plans and not a snub on the Kerala batter.
Surya also confirmed that Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar are in line to join the team soon. The former is expected to be there for the opening game, while the off-spinner may need a little bit more time. Excerpts from the press conference.
On his form and runs
Obviously, feeling happy, it's always good to get runs when you are leading a side; you always want to lead by example. I think in 2025, it was the same Surya; this is also the same Surya, it was just out of runs. But feeling really good, in a good mental space, very happy with what's happening around in the team.
On Ishan keeping in fifth game
We had decided before the series started that three games would be kept by Sanju Samson and two games would be kept by Ishan. Ishan, unfortunately, missed the last game because of niggle, but he was always going to keep wickets today.
On Ishan’s century in Thiruvananthapuram
We always knew what Ishan Kishan brings to the table. We have seen how he played in domestic cricket just before this series. We always wanted him to bat the same way, not change his identity. There, he was opening, here he batted at number 3. But we wanted him to be a game changer and whenever he took the field with the bat, the way he batted in all the games. He has given a strong statement. And I really enjoyed batting with him and also with Abhishek Sharma since game one. Both of them completely take the opposition out of it. And the pressure is very less on the middle order and the finishers to come.
On Tilak and Washington’s fitness
Tilak has been shaping well. I heard he is playing two games in Mumbai on (February) 2nd and 4th. I think two games are enough. He started batting, bowling, fielding and everything. So hopefully we should have him soon. Washy has almost started his bowling and batting. He is also looking good. Hopefully, we get him back soon.