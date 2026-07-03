Sam Curran ready to fill England gap left by Stokes exit

LONDON: Sam Curran said Friday he is ready to fill the huge gap left in England's Test side by the international retirement of former captain Ben Stokes if called upon to replace the outstanding all-rounder.

Stokes's stunning exit at Trent Bridge, announcing he was quitting England duty on the fourth afternoon of a Test that his side went on to lose heavily as they suffered a 2-1 series defeat by New Zealand, has left team management with some tricky problems.

While white-ball skipper Harry Brook and former Test captain Joe Root are the obvious candidates as England's red-ball leader, the question of who fills his shoes as a fast-bowling all-rounder capable of balancing the side looks to be a thornier issue.

The often underestimated Curran, 28, might come as close as anyone to solving England's dilemma ahead of their next Test, an August encounter with Pakistan at Headingley.

It is five years since Curran won the last of his 24 Test caps, with the Surrey stalwart having taken 47 wickets at 35.51 while averaging 24.69 with the bat.

Back in 2018, aged 20, he was even named player of the series following an action-packed display against India.

Left-arm swing bowler Curran, currently involved in the T20 series against India which continues at Old Trafford on Saturday, would have no qualms about a Test recall.

"Stokesy's going to be a big gap to fill for whoever takes that role but, yeah, I love playing for England," he told reporters on Friday.