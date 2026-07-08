On brink of series loss, Gambhir and India feel the heat

CHENNAI: "Four. You can watch the game better." That was how India head coach Gautam Gambhir corrected a question when a scribe said 'back-to-back five losses' after the defeat in the third T20I against England in Trentbridge on Tuesday. What followed in the next seven and half minutes was yet another typical Gambhir-style press conference as the T20 World Cup winners are one defeat away from losing a second consecutive series in the shortest format.

The former India captain acknowledged that the team had failed to read the conditions and adapt better, but defended the high-risk approach that the Men in Blue follow. "I thought that today was probably one of the off days because if you see the last two T20s we got 190 on the board in both the T20 games. Sometimes when you play a high risk, high reward game these things can happen. You can get bundled out for the score and that is what has made us successful and we will try and continue to play the same way. Sometimes you do get the results and sometimes you don't get the results," explained Gambhir.

While it gave them great success in the sub-continent, India have struggled in conditions that suited pacers, in both Ireland and England. And if India were to build towards the next T20 World Cup, which is in Australia two years down the line, they might have to do a lot more than sticking to the gung-ho approach. Unlike the subcontinent, pitches have pace and bounce and ground dimensions are bigger for top-edges to fly into the stands. The head coach knows it too as he stressed on adapting to conditions.