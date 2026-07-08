On brink of series loss, Gambhir and India feel the heat

CHENNAI: "Four. You can watch the game better." That was how India head coach Gautam Gambhir corrected a question when a scribe said 'back-to-back five losses' after the defeat in the third T20I against England in Trentbridge on Tuesday. What followed in the next seven and half minutes was yet another typical Gambhir-style press conference as the T20 World Cup winners are one defeat away from losing a second consecutive series in the shortest format.
The former India captain acknowledged that the team had failed to read the conditions and adapt better, but defended the high-risk approach that the Men in Blue follow. "I thought that today was probably one of the off days because if you see the last two T20s we got 190 on the board in both the T20 games. Sometimes when you play a high risk, high reward game these things can happen. You can get bundled out for the score and that is what has made us successful and we will try and continue to play the same way. Sometimes you do get the results and sometimes you don't get the results," explained Gambhir.
While it gave them great success in the sub-continent, India have struggled in conditions that suited pacers, in both Ireland and England. And if India were to build towards the next T20 World Cup, which is in Australia two years down the line, they might have to do a lot more than sticking to the gung-ho approach. Unlike the subcontinent, pitches have pace and bounce and ground dimensions are bigger for top-edges to fly into the stands. The head coach knows it too as he stressed on adapting to conditions.
"I think that it is important to assess the conditions, no doubt about that but it is also important [to know] how to read the game. That is equally important as well… sometimes it's a small thing, but breeze can play a huge part as well. Sometimes one side where the dimensions are much bigger than the other side… that is important as well. So these small-small things in a T20 game can make a huge difference. And sometimes what happens is, when everyone in a batting line-up starts playing high risk, high reward, sometimes these things can happen. Probably the middle order, the experienced guys who have played enough international cricket, need to adapt and probably play according to the situation as well," he said.
Even the changes made to the team has not helped. Whether it is leaving out Sanju Samson, whom Gambhir said has been given clarity, new captain settling in and the entire world watching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's every move. The former India captain said there is no hard and fast rule that he cannot play the remaining two games - which looks plausible given the current state of affairs. Tilak Varma is pushed down further than he usually bats, skipper Shreyas Iyer's form remains a concern and the lack of big runs from top three, including Ishan Kishan, means more change may be on cards. "And more importantly, ultimately international cricket is about results. Whatever we feel is the best combination to give us the results, we play that combination, we play that playing XI. That is what I've always been a big believer of: that everyone needs to earn their place. Everyone needs to earn the right to play for India."
Minutes later, the head coach said that giving time for the players to develop is as important as the results. "The conditions matter a little but if you look there have been changes in the T20 team when you go to reset your T20 side you get such performances. There are a lot of changes whether you take the captain, the opening batter, Hardik Pandya or Jasprit Bumrah so when you go to reset again it takes a little time... ultimately we see the results and no doubt results are important internationally but it is also important that many times you give time to the players to grow and develop. If you push the players into such a deep sea then give them some time they will eventually get developed because after reset things take time to recover," said Gambhir.
How long would that take to reset? Will they be able to bounce back and avoid a second consecutive series loss on Thursday? What happens to the young players when the senior stars come back into the mix? These are questions that will remain. For now, Gambhir and skipper Shreyas Iyer would be desperately hoping to get back to winning ways in Bristol.
India vs England, 4th T20I, Bristol
Live on Star Sports and JioHotstar, 10PM