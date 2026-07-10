Challenge is to accept we are underachieving in foreign conditions: India assistant coach Ten Doeschate

BRISTOL: India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate feels the immediate challenge for the current T20 world champions is to shed the "underachievers" tag in foreign conditions and need to understand the process of adapting quickly to varied playing environments.

After being clean swept by Ireland in the two T20Is, India, under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, cut a sorry figure in neighbouring England as the hosts thrashed the visitors by nine wickets in the fourth T20 to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series here on Thursday.

"We have spoken so much about adaptability, it's easy to say we need to adapt, it's easy to say but really it's a point now where we need to understand the process, what is needed to make those adaptations," Ten Doeschate said at the post-match press conference.

For starters, the team needs to accept that they aren't playing well.

"Psychologically and mentally the challenge for the group is to accept the fact that we are underachieving in foreign conditions and tell the players look there is a big prize two years down the line in Australia.

"Do we want be a team that smashes 250 in India and looks great hitting 80m six at Eden Gardens or do you want to come to places like Manchester, Southampton where things are slightly different and further down the line the MCG.

"Those were the places do we want to be the team to excel in different conditions and do we have the mentality to make those adjustments. That's the mental challenge and that's we need the players to take that on," he added.