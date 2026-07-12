McCullum stands down from England's Test head coach duty, continues to guide white ball teams

LONDON: Brendon McCullum will stand down as England Men's Test head coach but will continue to guide the white ball teams, ECB said in a statement on Sunday. The development comes close on the heels of Ben Stokes' retirement from international cricket following a nightclub brawl and a subsequent one-Test ban.

McCullum didn't hide that he is disappointed not to continue as the Test team head coach, which seemed more like a removal rather than bowing out at his own volition.

"Of course, I'm gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision. My focus now is on giving everything I've got to the White Ball teams and helping England keep moving forward," McCullum was quoted as saying in a release issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

"I wish the Test team nothing but success. There's a hell of a lot of talent in that dressing room and they're a special bunch of lads. I'll always be backing the boys, with a smile on my face, and hoping they keep taking the game on. I know they'll continue to make people proud," the former New Zealand opener added.

England will have a new Test team head coach when they face Pakistan in a three-match series, which is a part of the World Test Championship.

England lost the recent Test series against New Zealand 1-2 but thrashed India 4-0 in the just-concluded T20I series.

McCullum's tenure as head coach will come to an end after four years in charge, having led the England team through one its most exciting and progressive periods in its Test history.