Road to ODI WC begins as Shubman and Co look to hit the ground running in England

While Kohli himself has crushed any kind of doubts over his place in the next year ODI WC with his stellar batting in the last ten months, Gill seems to have sealed the deal. As far as Rohit, there was no direct question, but the skipper reiterated that both the seniors remain the backbone of India's batting line-up and their experience will be pivotal to the team. "Virat bhai and Rohit bhai have been the backbone of the Indian batting lineup for the past decade and they remain a very integral part of our team. The experience and the skill that they bring to the team is obviously very valuable. We have seen what they have done over the past decade in different conditions, repetitively, consistently, in number of matches, different tournaments, different occasions," the 26-year-old said.

For India, while the top five picks itself with Rohit, Gill, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul, the all-rounder slots and their fitness remains a concern. In the bowling line-up, Bumrah is back and Mohammed Siraj is always in the scheme of things. Pandya's return and Kuldeep's form are to be kept an eye on, but more importantly, India will look to gain some momentum in the format that is not played as much as it used to be. Till next April, India have 12 ODIs — England and New Zealand away from home; Sri Lanka and West Indies in India — to put together the main 15 and the back up options. There might be an ODI Asia Cup and a few bilaterals before the WC, but how they rotate the players to give a chance — take the case of Yashasvi Jaiswal who has been perennially waiting — while maintaining stability and results will be key. These 14 months also allow Gill to make this team his own as he is yet to stamp his authority as captain in this format where he has three other former skippers in the XI.

"You play 11 matches in the World Cup. And usually we play five matches or three matches in a series. So, playing three matches and 11 matches is a big difference. We were a bit unfortunate, Reddy got injured before the series. Harshit Rana is injured. Players like these, we wanted to give them as many matches as possible before the WC. When it's their turn, they feel settled. But it's not like it's an unsettled XI. There are some areas where we wanted our players to get more experience in such a big series like England or New Zealand. So, if the players get more chances in such a big series, they will get a better chance to perform in pressure situations," explained the skipper.

Unfortunate or not, these are the cards Gill has been dealt. And the next 14 months will show the path the 26-year-old carves for himself as the leader of the Indian men's team.