He has not told us anything: Gill on whether Lord's will be Rohit's last

This comes after the statement from BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Friday ruling out Rohit's potential retirement at Lord's. "There are a lot of speculations going on in the media about Rohit Sharma's future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord's on Sunday," Saikia said in a statement to the media. "Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord's ODI won't be his last match," Saikia added.

Though Rohit may not necessarily be guaranteed a spot in the squad the next time India play an ODI in September, the innings at Lord's might just be what he needed to keep the conversation going with the selectors. It is clear that Rohit is living on borrowed time at the moment and runs are his necessary currency. The result may not have gone India's way, but the 36th ODI century will give him the confidence to get another lease of life.

Injuries a concern

Meanwhile, Gill also came out strongly on the recurring injury concerns within the squad. Hardik Pandya is still not back, Nitish K Reddy is out of action and so is Harshit Rana. While Pandya's return will be closely monitored, the other two came back from injuries only to go down again before this series. It did not help that Washington Sundar too got injured and was ruled out in the middle of the series.

Ahead of the decider, Jasprit Bumrah sustained an impact injury and missed the match. It meant, India were forced to play six batters and five bowlers, which included four tail-enders. It also cost them in the death overs against England where the hosts smashed 82 runs in the last five overs.