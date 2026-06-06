Surya makes way for Shreyas as Vaibhav gets India call-up

"With regards to Shreyas, we have seen what he has done over the last few years, leading different franchises," chief selector Ajit Agarkar told media after announcing the squads for various tours. "(He) won the final once, and from there a tougher season this year after a great start. We have seen everything that a captain possibly can (handle). His own performances have been really good. He was quite close to getting into the (T20) World Cup squad as well. With Surya still there, there was no room for him, so he is in my opinion a stand-out candidate with enough experience now having led in the T20 format; this is obviously a different challenge," Agarkar added.

The former India pacer admitted it was a tough call as far as Suryakumar's exclusion from the team is concerned. "With regards to Surya, obviously it's a tough one having just won the (T20) World Cup. But as it happens after most World Cups, we try and reassess what your best way forward is," Agarkar said. "(It was due to) partly his own form but also looking at the next two-year cycle, or a little bit more than two years now till the next World Cup, we thought this was the best way forward and like I said, Shreyas is a very deserving captain."

Amid the change in guard and Sooryavanshi's much-hyped entry into the team, quite a few changes went under the radar. One of them was pace-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya's omission. He played a key role in India's title triumph in the T20 World Cup in 2024 but proved to be a shadow of himself at the home edition this year. Things went from bad to worse for him when Mumbai Indians finished ninth on the points table.