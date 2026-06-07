Ashwin questions Suryakumar's ouster, says move sets major selection precedent

NEW DELHI: Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed reservations over the decision to drop Suryakumar Yadav from India's T20I setup, saying the move could become a significant precedent for future selection decisions despite the batter having led the team to a T20 World Cup triumph just two months ago.

Suryakumar endured a modest T20 World Cup campaign with the bat, scoring 242 runs at a strike rate of 136.72. His struggles continued in the subsequent IPL season, where he managed 270 runs at a strike rate of 147.54.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo's video show, Ashwin said he could understand the disappointment Suryakumar might be feeling after being left out of the side.

"Look, I think it's a very interesting precedent. I just want to put myself in Suryakumar Yadav's shoes and for an instance, think how he would be feeling at this point of time. I'm sure every player has got the right to be gutted about being left out of the side, and that's fair if he's feeling bad about it," Ashwin said, as per ESPNcricinfo.

He added, "But just the whole, the way it's been done, I'm a little apprehensive about the whole thing. Because in my head I'm thinking, okay... I'm just putting myself in Surya's shoes and thinking about it. 'Okay, sure, my batting form has let me down over the last 18 months or 15 months or whatever it is. I haven't been in the prime form that I could have been. But then I managed to win a T20 World Cup for the country.'"