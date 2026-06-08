Sooryavanshi definitely changed the game: Former pace great Glenn McGrath

CHENNAI: While India may have recorded their biggest ever Test win — an innings and 300 runs — the self-confessed Test cricket fan in former Australian bowling great Glenn McGrath although impressed by the win may not be satisfied with the match ending in three days.

He believes that Test cricket should be a good contest between bat and the ball and last five days. "It feels good that India had an innings victory over Afghanistan. But I am not happy that the match got over in three days. To me, Test cricket should be played over a period of five days. Playing on a fifth day wicket is a challenge for both the batter and bowler. That is the ultimate test of character of a player and determines his quality," said McGrath, who is in Chennai as Director of coaching of MRF Pace Foundation to coach aspiring fast bowlers with chief coach M Senthilnathan.

He believed that Test cricket should not be tinkered with, contrary to a few people who advocate four-day test matches.

"I am aware that in recent times many Tests were over in less than five days. As I said earlier, to me Test cricket should be played over a period of five days. You already have two shorter versions of the game, so why tinker with Test cricket," he opined.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made head turns in the year's IPL by bagging the Orange Cap and making it to the India T20I squad on its tour of England and Ireland.