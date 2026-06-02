Delighted Dubey ready for international cricket

CHENNAI: On the back of a record-breaking Ranji Trophy season last year – where he scalped 69 wickets – Vidarbha’s left arm spinner Harsh Dubey earned his first IPL contract midway through the 2025 campaign. Donning the Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey, he played three matches and gained valuable experience.

A year later, his place in the franchise was cemented and with continued performance, Dubey earned a call-up to the Indian senior team for the one-off Test and three-match ODI series against Afghanistan later this month.

"It feels very great to be part of the Indian team. When I first got the news, I thought I was still dreaming of getting selected for the Indian team. It took five minutes for me to sink in and think that yes, I am there in the squad," he told this daily after the IPL eliminator.