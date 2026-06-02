Delighted Dubey ready for international cricket

CHENNAI: On the back of a record-breaking Ranji Trophy season last year – where he scalped 69 wickets – Vidarbha’s left arm spinner Harsh Dubey earned his first IPL contract midway through the 2025 campaign. Donning the Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey, he played three matches and gained valuable experience.
A year later, his place in the franchise was cemented and with continued performance, Dubey earned a call-up to the Indian senior team for the one-off Test and three-match ODI series against Afghanistan later this month.
"It feels very great to be part of the Indian team. When I first got the news, I thought I was still dreaming of getting selected for the Indian team. It took five minutes for me to sink in and think that yes, I am there in the squad," he told this daily after the IPL eliminator.
He opened up on how his family sacrificed a lot for him in his journey towards getting selected for India. “I think there are a lot of people who sacrificed for me and they have put effort in me. So I think this is great for everyone I feel. Their good wishes and blessings helped me perform," he added.
The spinner credited his time playing matches at the TNCA first division, adding that it improved his skill set. “It was a very good experience as I learnt to bowl on different wickets against good quality teams. The quality of the Chennai league was good and it automatically made me improve my game," revealed the 23-year-old.
That experience, he said, also translated into good performances in first-class cricket.
“It played a big role in my selection. For the last two seasons in Vidarbha, I have been performing consistently across formats. I also got to lead Vidarbha, after which I had a fruitful India 'A' stint. So all this will come in handy, if I get an opportunity to play for the country," he said.
While the butterflies in his stomach keep him excited in the lead-up to the series, Dubey said that he is mentally ready to grab the opportunity.
“If I get an opportunity I will grab it with both hands. I am mentally prepared to play for India. Winning the Ranji Trophy is not easy and once you are part of the (winning) process, you get to learn a lot, adapt a lot and also handle the pressure and expectation. The quality of first-class cricket in our country is good and last season almost all the top players too participated and this prepares you for international cricket. Plus the India 'A' experience too gave a glimpse of what to expect in international cricket. I think India 'A' was the last step before playing for the country," he explained.
What Dubey offers
Dubey expressed confidence in his abilities as an all-rounder and said he is in a good space of mind. “It's not always about the result. It's how you are mentally and how you are prepared that matters the most I feel. I think my hard work and my process is in my hands. So I will try to do as much as I can in between the days where I can improve," he said.
The Vidarbha spinner said his strength is to turn the ball and go for wickets. “That is what I have done for many years. I think as a cricketer or as a human being, you always tend to keep learning. As in life, learning never stops, for a cricketer too learning never stops. So, I think there is a lot of room for improvement and with every outing I am keen to learn and improve," he said.
With the bat, Dubey believes he can bat anywhere in the middle-order, depending on the team’s need. "My ability to bat across formats is an advantage. I can bat at any position depending upon what the team needs at that point of time. So I am flexible as far as my batting goes," he signed off.