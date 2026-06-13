T20 World Cup 2026: After ODI triumph, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co seek immortal glory

CHENNAI: In sport, pressure comes in different versions. Till midnight on November 3, 2025, India women felt it in the form of desperation. To win a global title. To stop being an almost and cross the final hurdle. To become World Champions after ending up as runner-ups in multiple editions across formats. To carry the weight of a billion dreams and show the young girls across the country that dreams could come true.

It is a burden they carried for 21 years since reaching the ODI World Cup final for the first time in 2005. That night the wait ended. Harmanpreet Kaur and her 15 women had their crowning moment. And the weight that carried, to quote their captain Harmanpreet Kaur from one of the ICC videos after the final, felt as light as the confetti falling around them. Six months on, Kaur and India women embark on their journey to search for another ICC title, this time in the T20 format.

There is no desperation this time. But, pressure comes in a different form — expectations.

As the reigning ODI champions, they know what it takes to win a global trophy. And now, despite T20 not yet being their strongest suit, there are expectations on the Kaur-led side to replicate the success and lift the T20 title they came close in 2020 before losing to Australia in the final.