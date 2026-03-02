Sourav Ganguly backs Sanju Samson as white-ball regular

KOLKATA: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday backed Sanju Samson to feature consistently in India’s white-ball squads and expressed surprise at the criticism directed at the swashbuckling keeper-batter in the run-up to the T20 World Cup.

Samson smashed an unbeaten 97 off 50 balls, his first fifty in 13 innings, to anchor India’s 196-run chase in what was a virtual quarterfinal against the West Indies on Sunday.

Terming it an outstanding knock, Ganguly said: “He's a very good player. He should consistently play for India in white-ball cricket - 100 per cent. It was a virtual quarterfinal, and to be 97 not out shows his quality. He's that sort of a player. When he gets in, he will hurt the opposition.”

The innings came on a day when India’s established batters, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, departed cheaply. But Samson absorbed the pressure, paced the chase smartly and batted till the end, playing a largely risk-free game.

“He played to the situation, and that was important. What it teaches all of us is that the same boy who, in the last six months, could not find his place in the team — whether it was Ishan Kishan opening or somebody else coming in. Just before the World Cup, I used to read headlines saying ‘Sanju fails again’, ‘he should not deserve a place’, ‘India has so much talent, why is Shubman Gill not in the side?’ — and yet here is a boy in a quarterfinal game, gets 97 not out and takes you to the semifinal,” Ganguly added.