Eden Gardens buckles up for another South Africa - New Zealand World Cup semifinal

This time, however, one between the two will once again march into the final on Wednesday and look to break the jinx. South Africa at the moment are favourites as they are the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far. Besides, they have also beaten New Zealand comprehensively in the group stage. Besides, New Zealand have never defeated South Africa in the T20 World with the semifinal being their sixth meeting.

But the advantage on the basis of the past results ends there as they have never defeated the Kiwis in an ICC knockout match be it the 2011 ODI World Cup quarterfinal or semifinal of the same tournament four years later. Most recently, New Zealand humbled them by 50 runs in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal in Lahore. Apart from this, South Africa would also like to reverse the fortunes of the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal where Australia defeated them in the semifinal at the same venue, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, before going on to win the final.