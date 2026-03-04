India and England: Familiar foes seek 'perfection' in another semifinal showdown

MUMBAI: Having not exactly sailed into the T20 World Cup semi-finals, India must now negotiate a potent spin threat from a dangerous England side as both teams chase perfection in Thursday's high-pressure knockout game at the Wankhede Stadium.

Overwhelming favourites at the start of the tournament, India have not been able to stitch together a perfect game against stronger sides in the competition.

However, they have served themselves well by adopting a flexible approach after the pasting at the hands of South Africa in their Super 8 opener.

Sanju Samson was brought back to the side to break the predictability of a left-handed top-three in the powerplay and that move has worked brilliantly.

More than 10 years after his India debut, Samson finally delivered on the big stage with a career-defining 97 not out in a virtual quarterfinal against the West Indies.

The 31-year-old's confidence must be sky high after that special effort and India would be hoping that rubs off on his opening partner Abhishek Sharma.

Such are the ways of the game that Abhishek was in the form of his life leading into the ICC event while Samson had to be dropped from the playing eleven after a dismal run against New Zealand in the bilaterals.