It is not about how you get to semis, it is about winning the next two: Morkel on road to last four

MUMBAI: India, like England, has not had the smoothest of runs to the last four stage, but bowling coach Morne Morkel played down the home team's inconsistency, saying, "It is not about how you get to the semifinals but about winning the next two games."

Defending champions India were overwhelming favourites going into the T20 World Cup but have had an up-and-down campaign so far in the tournament. They found themselves in a must-win situation against the West Indies but managed to get over the line.

In a media interaction ahead of the second semifinal against England, Morkel was asked for his views on the bowling performance in the Super 8 including Varun Chakaravarthy, who proved a tad expensive by his high standards.

"They are good teams, they play well. If you expect us to bowl teams around for 120 or 150.... We are in the semi-finals, we have won games of cricket. We know the margins are small in India. It is not how you get to semifinals. It is about the next two games how you are going to play," said Morkel.

England too have had their fair share of hiccups heading into the semifinals and searching for the perfect game. It could come against the hosts on Thursday night.

"For us, that is something we haven't really spoken about, the perfect game. I think the quality of this team has been shown that on the day somebody can put their hand up and put up a performance. Hopefully, in the last two games, especially tomorrow night, we can put that special performance in."