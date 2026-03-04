T20 WC records highest ever viewership in tournament history, ICC Chair Jay Shah says 'I am humbled'

NEW DELHI: ICC chairman Jay Shah on Wednesday said that the ongoing T20 World Cup has broken all broadcasting records as the viewership surpassed 500 million, the highest ever in the history of the tournament.

The tournament was deemed the most global and accessible, with significant viewership growth driven by high-stakes matches and digital consumption, goals the ICC set out to achieve before the start of the tournament.

An elated Shah posted on his 'X' handle, "The journey of the @ICC #T20WorldCup 2026 began with the ambition to make it the most #global & #accessible Cricket event ever. I am humbled that viewership for the event in India has crossed 500 million, the highest ever for any T20 World Cup in history.