Pakistan Cricket Board offers head coach role to Sarfaraz Ahmed

KARACHI: The Pakistan Test squad is set to have its youngest-ever head coach with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) offering the role to former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The PCB is awaiting his final confirmation from the 38-year old Sarfaraz.

Pakistan have a busy test schedule this year as part of the ICC World Test Championship with two tests scheduled in Bangladesh in May followed by tours to West Indies and England.

Pakistan's last Test series was at home against South Africa late last year.

It was drawn 1-1 with former all-rounder, Azhar Mahmood working as interim head coach.

A reliable source said since Azhar's contract was ended by the PCB with mutual consent, Sarfaraz is now set to take over as permanent head coach.

Pakistan have never come close to qualifying for the prestigious WTC in its previous three editions.

Last year the board had appointed the wicketkeeper batsman as manager and mentor of the Pakistan Shaheens and under-19 sides.