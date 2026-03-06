T20 World Cup final: Time for Ahmedabad to blossom

AHMEDABAD: The vastness of the new Motera, like most other stadia in the world, hits you twice. First, when you glimpse it from the outside. Then, when you take a walk inside it on a non-matchday. It makes you feel small, its labyrinthine designs extending like tentacles.

Brought to life by Populous (its most famous sporting infra include the Emirates Stadium in London, the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta and the Yankee Stadium in New York), it does what it says on the tin. Be imposing. In that sense, it acts as a metaphor for what this country wants to be on the world stage in the 21st century and beyond. Show off the soft power stadiums like this can project.

There is of course a probability in the future of the stadium hosting the Summer Games. It would be the culmination of a dream for a venue that's already ticked several items on its bucket list. Political rallies and concerts with global rockstars. More than 3,25,000 people had turned up from various parts of the country and elsewhere for three of the biggest non sporting events it has hosted so far (an event with Donald Trump and two nights with Coldplay).