My son will watch me live for first time: Proud Axar gears up for T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: Axar Patel was not a part of the playing XI in both the games India played in Ahmedabad during the ongoing T20 World Cup. He may be from Nadiad, but Ahmedabad is his home ground. After all, he is the Bapu of this Indian cricket team. He is yet to play a WC game in his home state. In 2023, a last-minute injury meant he missed out on the entire ODI World Cup, and earlier this month, the vice-captain did not feature in either of the games.

Put it all together, there was no way he was going to finish this World Cup without playing in front of his friends and young family, including his son, at his home ground. And it showed on Thursday as the Gujarat all-rounder quietly stole the show with two catches of the tournament, tilting the balance towards India as they edged past England by seven runs in the semifinal at Wankhede.

Speaking to reporters after the matches, Axar explained what it means to play in Ahmedabad, especially in a World Cup final. Come Sunday, expect the entire city of Nadiad to be in Ahmedabad. cheering for him during the final against New Zealand.

"I think that is why I didn't play two matches. It is very important for me. I have been waiting for so many years. It is a very proud moment to play a match in front of your family on the home ground. I think after two years, I will be playing on the home ground. And that too, the final of the ICC T20 World Cup T20. I think my son will also watch my first match live. And that's what I am very proud of," said Axar, beaming with pride.