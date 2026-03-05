Grateful Samson hopes for another big show in T20 WC final

Even as he tried to be pragmatic and stay in the moment, the monumental effort of his and what he has finally been able to achieve for India has not lost on him. Especially when he was dropped at the start of the tournament after a poor series against New Zealand. “I think that was very, very challenging for me. I think I definitely wanted to come and do what I'm trying to do now for the country, contribute and win games in the World Cup. But I think I was trying a bit too much in the New Zealand series. I wanted to make an impact and get into the level of the World Cup here. But I think you know this format. I think this cricket can get very funny. Even the best in the world actually struggle to score runs in this format. So I think I have to respect the game. I have to come back to my basics, work a bit more from my basics. I think a lot of work went really well.”

“I think when hard times were coming, I think my close people, the people who I love, my support, were with me and I closed all my windows. I shut down my phone. I was not on social media. I'm still not on social media. So less noise, less people interacting with me. I think that really helped me to focus in the right direction and I'm really happy how I'm doing,” Samson explained on the rollercoaster he has had in the last couple of months.