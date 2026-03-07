New Zealand hope to tap into the magic of the one game shootout

AHMEDABAD: There is no place for logic in a one-off shootout. Eighteen months of planning and 18000 excel sheets can safely be burned because it all comes down to a single moment. A few minutes. One error. Ten minutes of madness.

It's why the business end of tournaments do not follow set scripts or brackets. Scoring penalties was Roberto Baggio's thing, having converted more than a 100 of those during a career spanning over a decade. Yet, he missed a penalty and Brazil won the 1994 World Cup. 10 years of scientific evidence burned in a fraction of a second.

Closer home, India, against all logic and conventional wisdom, won the 2007 T20 World Cup. It's why most finales are, first and foremost, theatre. That sense of unpredictability, jeopardy. No second chances. Mahaul. An environment.

It's this mahaul that New Zealand want to capture and own in front of over 90,000 fans at the new Motera on Sunday. Another international captain has already shown it's possible to keep them quiet before breaking their hearts. Mitchell Santner, the Kiwi captain wants to do the same. "I wouldn't mind breaking a few hearts to lift the trophy for once," he said in the pre-match press conference.

"At the end of the day, it's a one-off shootout. We know that."

They should know the value of a shootout more than any other team in the history of the ICC. India will know that too. The Black Caps, in their history, have won two global titles. Both of them came against the odds with India on the receiving end (2000 Champions Trophy final and 2021 World Test Championship final). They also beat them in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup. In isolation, these things may not mean a lot but it will give them the belief and confidence that it can be done.

They will have taken a lot of heart and gumption from the way they dismantled South Africa in the semifinal in Kolkata. It's also their clearest path to global gold. If Finn Allen and Tim Seifert can do some mischief in the powerplay, it will set them up.