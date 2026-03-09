Gauti bhai took two steps, I took two and we met somewhere in middle: Suryakumar

AAHMEDABAD: After Rahul Dravid finished his tenure as the Indian cricket team's head coach, the then captain Rohit Sharma had talked about how the legend was perceived to be his "work wife" by his better half.

When one watches his T20 successor Suryakumar Yadav speak about current head coach Gautam Gambhir, the equation seems as comfortable and built on mutual trust and respect as it was between Rohit and Dravid.

"I think I have played cricket with Gauti bhai for four years (in Kolkata Knight Riders) and I knew how he thinks. He will take two steps, I will take two and we will meet somewhere in the middle," Suryakumar said when asked about his relationship with Gambhir since the duo started headlining the shortest format team after the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph under Dravid and Rohit.

Suryakumar said that in these two years, the duo has never had an argument and didn't need to burn the midnight oil to figure out an ideal playing eleven.

"Because we were always on the same page, since we started working together, from the Sri Lanka series, when we went to Sri Lanka, from then till now, I don't remember any time we had an argument over a player," revealed the Mumbaikar.