IPl 2026: Holders RCB to take on SRH in season opener, Chinnaswamy clearance awaited

With several states set to go for polls, the BCCI has announced the schedule only for the first 20 games that will run till April 12
CHENNAI: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2026 season opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28, the BCCI announced on Wednesday. However, all matches in Bengaluru are subject to clearance by expert committee on March 13.

Several states set to go for polls and the dates are yet to be finalised. Keeping that in mind, the BCCI has announced the schedule only for the first 20 games that will run till April 12. In the first set of schedule announced, Chennai, Guwahati and Kolkata — three cities that has state elections — will host only two, three and three matches, respectively. While the opening weekend do not have any afternoon games, the subsequent weekends will have double-headers with first 20 matches set to be played in 16 days.

Chennai Super Kings will open their campaign in Guwahati against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 before moving to Chennai for the Punjab Kings match on April 3. CSK will take on RCB in Bengaluru on April 5. SRH, meanwhile, will play only one game at home in the first phase while travelling to Bengaluru and Mullanpur for their away games.

Delhi Capitals, unlike the last couple of years, will not start their season in Visakhapatnam. They will open with the Lucknow Super Giants game in Lucknow on April 1 before their home game at Delhi against Mumbai Indians on April 4 afternoon.

IPL schedule till April 12

Mar 28: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bengaluru

Mar 29: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai

Mar 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Guwahati

Mar 31: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mullanpur

Apr 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow

Apr 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata

Apr 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai

Apr 4: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi

Apr 4: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad

Apr 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad

Apr 5: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru

Apr 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata

Apr 7: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians. Guwahati

Apr 8: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi

Apr 9: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata

Apr 10: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Guwahati

Apr 11: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mullanpur

Apr 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai

Apr 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow

Apr 12: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai

