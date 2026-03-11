IPl 2026: Holders RCB to take on SRH in season opener, Chinnaswamy clearance awaited

CHENNAI: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2026 season opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28, the BCCI announced on Wednesday. However, all matches in Bengaluru are subject to clearance by expert committee on March 13.
Several states set to go for polls and the dates are yet to be finalised. Keeping that in mind, the BCCI has announced the schedule only for the first 20 games that will run till April 12. In the first set of schedule announced, Chennai, Guwahati and Kolkata — three cities that has state elections — will host only two, three and three matches, respectively. While the opening weekend do not have any afternoon games, the subsequent weekends will have double-headers with first 20 matches set to be played in 16 days.
Chennai Super Kings will open their campaign in Guwahati against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 before moving to Chennai for the Punjab Kings match on April 3. CSK will take on RCB in Bengaluru on April 5. SRH, meanwhile, will play only one game at home in the first phase while travelling to Bengaluru and Mullanpur for their away games.
Delhi Capitals, unlike the last couple of years, will not start their season in Visakhapatnam. They will open with the Lucknow Super Giants game in Lucknow on April 1 before their home game at Delhi against Mumbai Indians on April 4 afternoon.
IPL schedule till April 12
Mar 28: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bengaluru
Mar 29: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai
Mar 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Guwahati
Mar 31: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mullanpur
Apr 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow
Apr 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata
Apr 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai
Apr 4: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi
Apr 4: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad
Apr 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad
Apr 5: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru
Apr 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata
Apr 7: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians. Guwahati
Apr 8: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi
Apr 9: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata
Apr 10: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Guwahati
Apr 11: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mullanpur
Apr 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai
Apr 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow
Apr 12: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai