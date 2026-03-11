IPl 2026: Holders RCB to take on SRH in season opener, Chinnaswamy clearance awaited

CHENNAI: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2026 season opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28, the BCCI announced on Wednesday. However, all matches in Bengaluru are subject to clearance by expert committee on March 13.

Several states set to go for polls and the dates are yet to be finalised. Keeping that in mind, the BCCI has announced the schedule only for the first 20 games that will run till April 12. In the first set of schedule announced, Chennai, Guwahati and Kolkata — three cities that has state elections — will host only two, three and three matches, respectively. While the opening weekend do not have any afternoon games, the subsequent weekends will have double-headers with first 20 matches set to be played in 16 days.

Chennai Super Kings will open their campaign in Guwahati against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 before moving to Chennai for the Punjab Kings match on April 3. CSK will take on RCB in Bengaluru on April 5. SRH, meanwhile, will play only one game at home in the first phase while travelling to Bengaluru and Mullanpur for their away games.

Delhi Capitals, unlike the last couple of years, will not start their season in Visakhapatnam. They will open with the Lucknow Super Giants game in Lucknow on April 1 before their home game at Delhi against Mumbai Indians on April 4 afternoon.