Dube shifted momentum away from us: Black Caps' performance analyst

CHENNAI: India top three — Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan — were at their aggressive best hitting quickfire half-centuries and laying a solid foundation for a mammoth total against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final. They were one of the reasons behind the co-hosts' emphatic triumph in Ahmedabad on Sunday with Shivam Dube being a factor as well.

Saurabh Walkar, New Zealand's performance analyst, believed the Mumbai all-rounder shifted the momentum in India's favour with his hammering of James Neesham in the final over. "The Indian team batted really well. The way they batted, the way they played aggressive cricket, I think that changed the game. How the top three batted was a factor and also the way Dube played in the fag end especially in the last over. That shifted the momentum because there is a difference between chasing 210-220 and chasing 250," Walkar, who has been associated with the Kiwi team since 2023, told this daily.

Dube came in in the 19th over and was two off two balls at the start of the final over. He then plundered 24 runs from Neesham's over slamming two sixes and three fours to take the team's total to 255/5. He remained unbeaten on 26 off just eight balls. Overall, he scored 235 runs from eight innings and his strike rate of 169.06 was only behind Samson and Kishan as far as India are concerned.

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium was always going to assist batters and chasing a target was the way to go for any team. New Zealand skipper Mitchel Santner did the same, fully aware that they might have to chase a 200-plus target. "We were expecting a 200 or 210 target as it was a batting track. The one big difference between semifinal and final was boundaries as they were bigger in Ahmedabad than Mumbai. The plan was to keep playing the natural game. When you are chasing such a huge total, you don't decide anything. Everyone is a professional and they know what needs to be done in a particular situation. They have to take their chances," Walkar, who also worked with the Mumbai Ranji team in the past, said on New Zealand's strategy while chasing the improbable total.